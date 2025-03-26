FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Stock Price Down 3.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.13. Approximately 135,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,175,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.
The stock has a market capitalization of $566.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -4.36%.
FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.
