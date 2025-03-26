FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Stock Price Down 3.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.13. Approximately 135,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,175,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Down 7.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $566.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -4.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,537,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,463,000 after buying an additional 730,895 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 5,940,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,603,000 after purchasing an additional 258,591 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,775,000 after buying an additional 1,452,567 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,345,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,807,000 after buying an additional 778,376 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,543,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,805,000 after acquiring an additional 55,936 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

