Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Trading Down 11.3% – Here’s Why

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) was down 11.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.86. Approximately 430,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 167,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Rusoro Mining Stock Up 3.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$372.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.89.

Insider Activity at Rusoro Mining

In other Rusoro Mining news, Director Anthony John Beruschi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.99, for a total transaction of C$74,250.00. Insiders have sold 102,100 shares of company stock valued at $102,434 over the last three months. 29.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rusoro Mining Company Profile

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

