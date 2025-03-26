zkSync (ZK) Trading Up 16.5% Over Last 7 Days

zkSync (ZK) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One zkSync token can now be bought for approximately $0.0823 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. zkSync has a total market cap of $302.41 million and approximately $30.62 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, zkSync has traded up 16.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About zkSync

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. The official message board for zkSync is blog.matter-labs.io. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. The official website for zkSync is zksync.io.

zkSync Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKsync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. ZKsync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of ZKsync is 0.08031298 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 210 active market(s) with $33,483,758.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade zkSync should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy zkSync using one of the exchanges listed above.

