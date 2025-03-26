Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Acquired by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,148,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,284,000 after purchasing an additional 548,423 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,202,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,622,000 after buying an additional 32,739 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Relx by 3.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,386,000 after buying an additional 35,807 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Relx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,516,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Relx by 14.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 826,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,225,000 after acquiring an additional 104,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

RELX opened at $50.39 on Wednesday. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $93.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.76.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.5586 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

RELX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

