Riverchase Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,084 iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Riverchase Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,044,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,456,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,402,000 after purchasing an additional 589,511 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,938,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,200,000 after purchasing an additional 587,429 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,005,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,920,000 after buying an additional 481,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,715,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $40.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.37. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $41.93. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

