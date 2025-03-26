Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 248.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,258 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 13,739 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shell by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shell by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SHEL. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Shell from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.48.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $72.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $217.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.28.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.97%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

