Riverchase Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,960 Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Riverchase Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,694,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,056,000. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 263,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 153,585 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 108,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 495.5% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 124,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 103,282 shares during the last quarter. 46.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
PID stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.15. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $17.28 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $815.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.96.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
