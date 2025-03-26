Scotiabank Has Negative Estimate for AKAM FY2025 Earnings

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank analyst P. Colville now expects that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings of $4.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.55. Scotiabank has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akamai Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.55.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $81.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $110.14.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.33). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,116,398 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $489,383,000 after purchasing an additional 690,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $477,454,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,197,009 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $423,066,000 after buying an additional 202,746 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,427,580 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $232,198,000 after acquiring an additional 81,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,215,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $211,935,000 after acquiring an additional 58,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $366,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,633.28. This represents a 14.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 37,670 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.58 per share, for a total transaction of $2,997,778.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,929,676.36. The trade was a 37.79 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,394 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

