Hsbc Global Res Estimates Dollar General Q1 Earnings

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Hsbc Global Res issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Dollar General in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 19th. Hsbc Global Res analyst D. Bretthauer expects that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $5.75 per share. Hsbc Global Res also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.67 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $8.83 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dollar General from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.26.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $82.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $164.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.72.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

