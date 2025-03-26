FY2026 EPS Estimates for Alamos Gold Reduced by Scotiabank

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGIFree Report) (NYSE:AGI) – Analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for Alamos Gold in a report released on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share.

AGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.78.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$37.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.94. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$18.36 and a twelve month high of C$37.88.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc acquires, explores, and produces gold and other precious metals, and operates in two principal geographic areas: Canada and Mexico. The company has three operating mines in North America: the Young-Davidson Mine in Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate Mines in Sonora, Mexico. The Young-Davidson mine is the group’s largest revenue contributor, and the property also holds mineral leases and claims covering approximately 11,000 acres.

