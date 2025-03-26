Sellwood Investment Partners LLC Invests $14.64 Million in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 258,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,639,000. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of Sellwood Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 96,163.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,166,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,629,000 after buying an additional 26,139,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,328,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,735,000 after purchasing an additional 437,345 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6,331.6% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,072,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,365 shares in the last quarter. Dundas Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,301,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 363,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,355,000 after buying an additional 164,513 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:VSGX opened at $60.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $63.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3894 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

