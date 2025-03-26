Sellwood Investment Partners LLC Invests $2.16 Million in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Sellwood Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 398.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 996,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,132,000 after purchasing an additional 796,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $196,217,000. Constellation Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $182,162,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32,116.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 480,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,643,000 after buying an additional 478,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,740,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,080,000 after buying an additional 460,808 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IWB stock opened at $316.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $324.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.66. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $271.54 and a 12-month high of $337.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

