Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Takes $3.65 Million Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,000. Interactive Brokers Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,017,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,821,000 after buying an additional 11,379 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,917,000 after acquiring an additional 18,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,222,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,037,000 after purchasing an additional 52,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,921,000 after purchasing an additional 106,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,094,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,543,000 after purchasing an additional 119,187 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jill Bright purchased 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,506.76. This trade represents a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.13.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IBKR opened at $179.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.87. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.69 and a 12-month high of $236.53.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.16%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Further Reading

