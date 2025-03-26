Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock Price Down 2.6% – Should You Sell?

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.72. 97,036 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 713,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $510.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CastleKnight Management LP raised its stake in Advantage Solutions by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 3,924,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,994 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,599,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Advantage Solutions by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,684,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after buying an additional 479,348 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 395,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

