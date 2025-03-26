Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.71 ($1.75) and traded as low as GBX 123 ($1.58). Serica Energy shares last traded at GBX 123.80 ($1.59), with a volume of 1,266,744 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SQZ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.57) target price on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.57) price objective on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Serica Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SQZ

Serica Energy Price Performance

About Serica Energy

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 136.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 135.86. The company has a market cap of £660.38 million, a P/E ratio of -92.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44.

(Get Free Report)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.