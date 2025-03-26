Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.71 ($1.75) and traded as low as GBX 123 ($1.58). Serica Energy shares last traded at GBX 123.80 ($1.59), with a volume of 1,266,744 shares traded.
Several analysts have recently commented on SQZ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.57) target price on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.57) price objective on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.
Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.
