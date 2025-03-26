SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.54 and traded as high as $1.36. SPI Energy shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 44,409,278 shares.

SPI Energy Trading Down 10.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPI Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPI Energy stock. Group One Trading LLC increased its position in SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Free Report) by 1,722.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,348 shares during the period. Group One Trading LLC owned approximately 0.39% of SPI Energy worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPI Energy Company Profile

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.

