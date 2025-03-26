Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.97 and traded as low as C$13.81. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at C$13.82, with a volume of 420,076 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares set a C$15.50 target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.81.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHP.UN
Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Down 0.9 %
About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust invests in, manages, and develops retail and commercial properties across Canada. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of shopping centers anchored by supermarkets and stand-alone supermarkets. The properties are mostly located in Ontario and Quebec, followed by Alberta, Nova Scotia, British Columbia, and New Brunswick.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.