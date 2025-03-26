Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.97 and traded as low as C$13.81. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at C$13.82, with a volume of 420,076 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares set a C$15.50 target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.81.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHP.UN

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Down 0.9 %

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.71.

(Get Free Report)

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust invests in, manages, and develops retail and commercial properties across Canada. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of shopping centers anchored by supermarkets and stand-alone supermarkets. The properties are mostly located in Ontario and Quebec, followed by Alberta, Nova Scotia, British Columbia, and New Brunswick.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.