Telsey Advisory Group Estimates Lands’ End Q1 Earnings

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Lands’ End in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lands’ End’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lands’ End’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $441.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.69 million. Lands’ End had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

Lands’ End Price Performance

Shares of LE opened at $10.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $334.35 million, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 2.80. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $19.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 33.9% in the third quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 82.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. 37.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniform in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

