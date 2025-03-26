Brokers Issue Forecasts for Shoe Carnival Q1 Earnings

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shoe Carnival in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Shoe Carnival’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Shoe Carnival’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of SCVL opened at $21.81 on Monday. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.55. The stock has a market cap of $592.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Shoe Carnival

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 189.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 19,868 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 34,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 793,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,787,000 after acquiring an additional 17,086 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 50,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 581,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,236,000 after purchasing an additional 96,753 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

