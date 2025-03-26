Sachem Capital (SACH) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 27th. Analysts expect Sachem Capital to post earnings of ($0.46) per share and revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sachem Capital Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sachem Capital has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.16.

Sachem Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.39%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Sachem Capital in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property. It offers short term loans to real estate investors or developers to fund its acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

Further Reading

