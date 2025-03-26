Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Shares Down 15% – Time to Sell?

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 15% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 355,720 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 508% from the average daily volume of 58,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Vulcan Minerals Stock Up 5.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$12.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13.

Vulcan Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a precious and base metals exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Saint John’s, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.