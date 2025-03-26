Neuberger Berman Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NBTR) to Issue Dividend of $0.23

Neuberger Berman Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NBTR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2305 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th. This is a 24.3% increase from Neuberger Berman Total Return Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.
Neuberger Berman Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSEARCA:NBTR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,223. Neuberger Berman Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $50.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.02.
Neuberger Berman Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman Total Return Bond ETF
- What is a Dividend King?
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.