Neuberger Berman Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NBTR) to Issue Dividend of $0.23

Neuberger Berman Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NBTR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2305 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th. This is a 24.3% increase from Neuberger Berman Total Return Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Neuberger Berman Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:NBTR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,223. Neuberger Berman Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $50.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.02.

Neuberger Berman Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Neuberger Berman Total Return Bond ETF (NBTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in a diversified portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of different credit qualities and maturities. The fund aims for total return consistent with capital preservation NBTR was launched on Dec 17, 2024 and is issued by Neuberger Berman.

