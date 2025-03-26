What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for AEVA Q1 Earnings?

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Aeva Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 20th. Roth Capital analyst S. Desilva expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aeva Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($2.70) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aeva Technologies from $4.87 to $5.22 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.81.

Aeva Technologies Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of AEVA stock opened at $5.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $279.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.41. Aeva Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEVA. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 415.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 1,426,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 2,490.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 648,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 623,889 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $451,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 14.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 76,044 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 308.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 74,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 56,107 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Mina Rezk sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,696,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,263,706.51. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Paul Zadesky sold 14,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $51,978.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,174. This represents a 15.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

