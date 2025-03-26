Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLF. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Glj Research cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.43.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $9.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.94. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion.

Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 9,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $102,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 543,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,964.75. The trade was a 1.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Baldwin purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,074.90. This represents a 3.10 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,500 shares of company stock worth $243,095 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

