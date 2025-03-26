What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for MAG Silver Q1 Earnings?

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for MAG Silver in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 25th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

MAG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded MAG Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.58.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at C$23.51 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$12.24 and a 12 month high of C$25.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 32.55, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

MAG Silver Corp is a Canadian mining company. It is focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district-scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset are the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed in a JV partnership with Fresnillo Plc (56%).

