Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2025

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PIDGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1665 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a 79.9% increase from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

PID stock opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $846.56 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.15. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $19.99.

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Dividend History for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.