Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1665 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a 79.9% increase from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

PID stock opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $846.56 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.15. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $19.99.

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

