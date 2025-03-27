15,052 Shares in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,052 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab USA

In related news, insider Frank Klein sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $36,571.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,417,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,253,644.92. The trade was a 0.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RKLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

RKLB opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.54 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average of $19.48. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $132.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 39.47% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Lab USA Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

