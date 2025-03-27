AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH) Short Interest Update

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSHGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the February 28th total of 51,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 944 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,121. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSHFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 108,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 5.77% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is actively managed to achieve long-term capital appreciation by shorting US-listed large-cap companies exhibiting weak relative strength. DWSH was launched on Jul 10, 2018 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

