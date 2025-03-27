Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Short Interest Update

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEYGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rexel Stock Performance

RXEEY traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.93. 13,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,813. Rexel has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $31.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rexel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

About Rexel

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial markets in France, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

