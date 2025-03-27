Afentra plc (OTCMKTS:STGAF) Short Interest Update

Afentra plc (OTCMKTS:STGAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the February 28th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Afentra Price Performance
OTCMKTS:STGAF opened at $0.57 on Thursday. Afentra has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.59.
About Afentra
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Afentra
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Intuitive Machines Gains After Earnings Beat, NASA Missions Ahead
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Nike Stock Dips on Earnings: Analysts Weigh in on What’s Next
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Carnival Corporation Will Cruise to Higher Price Points This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Afentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.