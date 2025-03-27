American Century Companies Inc. Buys 216,157 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 957,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,157 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $49,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in OneMain by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $157,500.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,960.79. This trade represents a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Stock Down 0.7 %

OneMain Announces Dividend

Shares of OMF stock opened at $51.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.70 and a 52-week high of $58.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.41 and its 200 day moving average is $51.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMF. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on OneMain in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $56.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

