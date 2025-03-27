Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New $8.60 Million Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,600,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. The trade was a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,645.28. The trade was a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.0 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of IDXX opened at $417.71 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $398.50 and a 12-month high of $548.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $437.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs raised IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.