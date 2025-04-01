Groupama Asset Managment Grows Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 697,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,513 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in RTX were worth $80,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $1,745,644,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of RTX by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,288,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,928 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in RTX by 545.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,478,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,479,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $664,008.40. The trade was a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 19,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total value of $2,464,239.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,880.44. This trade represents a 39.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $132.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.15. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $97.03 and a twelve month high of $136.17. The company has a market capitalization of $176.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.