American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 335,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,097 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $48,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTAI opened at $114.00 on Thursday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $181.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,139.89 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -342.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTAI. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. StockNews.com raised FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

