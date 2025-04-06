Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Trading Down 10.3% – Here’s What Happened

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 67,490,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26,948% from the average daily volume of 249,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

About Baytex Energy

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $882.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

