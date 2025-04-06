MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS) Stock Price Down 5.6% – What’s Next?

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.50 and last traded at $44.91. Approximately 211,787 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 156,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.57.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a market cap of $336.83 million, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average is $54.57.

Get MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Free Report) by 115.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,275 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ ETN (FNGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies, selected by a committee. FNGS was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.