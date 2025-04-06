Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG) Shares Down 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.24 and last traded at $19.24. Approximately 322 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.07.

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Company Profile

The Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RATE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund, using over-the-counter swaptions, which seeks to provide a hedge against sharp increases in long-term US interest rates. The fund is also expected to benefit during periods of market stress when interest rate volatility rises.

