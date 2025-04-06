Nextnrg (NXXT) & The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Nextnrg and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nextnrg
|$27.77 million
|-$10.47 million
|-0.37
|Nextnrg Competitors
|$9.27 billion
|$203.76 million
|17.40
Nextnrg’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nextnrg. Nextnrg is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Nextnrg and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nextnrg
|-62.85%
|N/A
|-295.04%
|Nextnrg Competitors
|-4.84%
|-26.44%
|0.42%
Risk & Volatility
Institutional and Insider Ownership
10.6% of Nextnrg shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 81.7% of Nextnrg shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Nextnrg competitors beat Nextnrg on 7 of the 9 factors compared.
About Nextnrg
NextNRG, Inc. engages in the provision of fuel delivery services. Its app-based interface provides customers with the ability to select the time and location of their fueling. It offers diesel, red diesel, and REC-90. The company was founded by Michael D. Farkas on March 28, 2019 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.
