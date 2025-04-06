Nextnrg (NXXT) & The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nextnrg and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
Nextnrg $27.77 million -$10.47 million -0.37
Nextnrg Competitors $9.27 billion $203.76 million 17.40

Nextnrg’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nextnrg. Nextnrg is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Nextnrg and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Nextnrg -62.85% N/A -295.04%
Nextnrg Competitors -4.84% -26.44% 0.42%

Risk & Volatility

Nextnrg has a beta of -0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextnrg’s competitors have a beta of 1.21, suggesting that their average stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.6% of Nextnrg shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 81.7% of Nextnrg shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nextnrg competitors beat Nextnrg on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Nextnrg

NextNRG, Inc. engages in the provision of fuel delivery services. Its app-based interface provides customers with the ability to select the time and location of their fueling. It offers diesel, red diesel, and REC-90. The company was founded by Michael D. Farkas on March 28, 2019 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

