Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Trading Down 6.2% – What’s Next?

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF – Get Free Report) traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 30,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 34,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13.
About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of the petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. The company holds a 15% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin; and 17.5% interests in the Canje Block covering an area of 4,800 square kilometers located in Guyana.
