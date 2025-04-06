Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Trading Down 6.2% – What’s Next?

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF – Get Free Report) traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 30,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 34,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Trading Down 6.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13.

About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of the petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. The company holds a 15% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin; and 17.5% interests in the Canje Block covering an area of 4,800 square kilometers located in Guyana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.