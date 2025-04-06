PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) Trading Down 4.6% – Should You Sell?

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.09. 24,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,099,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

PainReform Stock Down 4.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PainReform stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 9.23% of PainReform as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

About PainReform

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the reformulation of established therapeutics and provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for pain treatment of patients undergoing bunionectomy and second trial for pain treatment of hernia repair operations.

