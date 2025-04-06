SEB (OTC:SEBYF) Stock Price Down 11.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of SEB SA (OTC:SEBYF – Get Free Report) traded down 11.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$82.00 and last traded at C$82.00. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 286 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$92.38.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$93.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$96.65.

SEB SA designs, manufactures, and markets small domestic equipment worldwide. It offers kitchen electrics, such as deep fryers, rice cookers, electrical pressure cookers, informal meal appliances, waffle makers, grills, toasters, multicookers, filter and pod coffee makers, espresso machines, electrical kettles, home beer-taps, soy milk makers, blenders, cooking food processors, kitchen machines, mixers, and beaters.

