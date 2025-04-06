Spring Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:SV) Stock Price Down 6.4% – Here’s Why

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV – Get Free Report) fell 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.78 and last traded at $14.14. 6,285,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,085% from the average session volume of 530,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.
Spring Valley Acquisition Trading Down 10.9 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.61.
Spring Valley Acquisition Company Profile
Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
