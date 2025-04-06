Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Should You Sell?

Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 194.17 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 202 ($2.60). 3,437,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 2,098,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210 ($2.71).
Baillie Gifford US Growth Stock Down 3.8 %
The stock has a market cap of £576.48 million and a P/E ratio of 6.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 246.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 246.78.
Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported GBX (1.16) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Baillie Gifford US Growth had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 93.74%.
Insider Activity at Baillie Gifford US Growth
Baillie Gifford US Growth Company Profile
The Trust aims to produce long-term capital growth by investing predominantly in equities of companies which are incorporated, domiciled or conducting a significant portion of their business in the United States of America. The maximum amount which may be invested directly in private companies shall not exceed 50% of the total assets of the Company, measured at the time of investment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Baillie Gifford US Growth
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- About the Markup Calculator
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford US Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford US Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.