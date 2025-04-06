SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Stock Price Down 11% – Here’s What Happened

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.41. 184,367 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 344,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SunCar Technology Group in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average of $8.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SunCar Technology Group by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SunCar Technology Group by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SunCar Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of SunCar Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of SunCar Technology Group by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 26,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

