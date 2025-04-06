Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) Shares Down 5.9% – Time to Sell?

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HTZZ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.81. 8,356,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,348% from the average session volume of 577,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.
Hertz Global Stock Down 2.9 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.
About Hertz Global
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand.
