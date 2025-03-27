Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $571,000 Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total transaction of $4,022,981.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,772,561.06. This represents a 7.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total transaction of $3,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,477. This trade represents a 46.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,064 shares of company stock worth $8,688,030. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TYL. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price target (up from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $676.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TYL

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL opened at $577.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $599.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $597.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.80 and a 12 month high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.