Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Coverage Initiated at D. Boral Capital

Equities researchers at D. Boral Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 309.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vertical Aerospace from $16.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vertical Aerospace from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Vertical Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of EVTL stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.40. Vertical Aerospace has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $15.99.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($46.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($45.51). As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertical Aerospace will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vertical Aerospace

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd.

