HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Usio (NASDAQ:USIO)

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 151.57% from the stock’s current price.

Usio Stock Down 3.6 %

USIO stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. Usio has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $43.14 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60.

Get Usio alerts:

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Usio had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $20.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Usio will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Usio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Usio by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 479,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 97,442 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Usio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Usio by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 995,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Usio by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 478,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Usio by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.