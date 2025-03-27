HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Usio (NASDAQ:USIO)

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 151.57% from the stock’s current price.
Usio Stock Down 3.6 %
USIO stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. Usio has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $43.14 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60.
Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Usio had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $20.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Usio will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.
