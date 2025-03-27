London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Short Interest Update

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,700 shares, a decline of 74.3% from the February 28th total of 601,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 879,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded London Stock Exchange Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

OTCMKTS:LNSTY opened at $36.69 on Thursday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $38.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2309 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is an increase from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $0.12.

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

