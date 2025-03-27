Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 725,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,277,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $119.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.47 and its 200 day moving average is $117.06. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.65 and a 52 week high of $122.50.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

